Tamim fined for using 'inappropriate language'



Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal holds the tournament trophy after the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 28, 2021. photo: AFP

An ICC statement said on Saturday that the opener was found to have breached the Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal during the 10th over of the game.

He nicked a slower delivery of fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera behind wicket to be out on 17 as Bangladesh was chasing a target of 287 to sweep the three-match series. Instead it lost the match by 97 runs, being all out for 189 in 42.3 overs.

The win marked Sri Lanka first in the ICC ODI Super League.

The ICC statement also revealed that one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Tamim, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Tamim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. -BSS





Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the side's third and final one-day International against Sri Lanka on Friday.An ICC statement said on Saturday that the opener was found to have breached the Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal during the 10th over of the game.He nicked a slower delivery of fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera behind wicket to be out on 17 as Bangladesh was chasing a target of 287 to sweep the three-match series. Instead it lost the match by 97 runs, being all out for 189 in 42.3 overs.The win marked Sri Lanka first in the ICC ODI Super League.The ICC statement also revealed that one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Tamim, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.Tamim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. -BSS