Slaughtered deer recovered in Bhola

BHOLA, May 29: members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered a slaughtered deer from Nazrul Union under Dakkhin Aicha Police Station on Thursday.

It was learned that the deer was captured and slaughtered by miscreants after it entered the locality from the deep forest due to the strong tidal wave caused by cyclone Yaas.

Charmanika Kachchapia Coast Guard Commander Jamir Uddin said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in the area and recovered the slaughtered deer.

Later, it was handed over to the forest department.