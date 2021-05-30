Video
International Day for UN Peacekeepers observed

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Our Correspondents

International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021 was observed on Saturday in different districts of the country including Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal like elsewhere in the globe.
KHULNA: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the city in a befitting manner.
Organised by the Bangladesh Navy of Khulna Naval Zone, a colour rally was brought out in the city's Shibbari intersection at around 9:30am.
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the rally as chief guest. Regional Commander of the Khulna Naval Zone Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.
Earlier, the chief guest inaugurated the rally through releasing balloon, festoon and pigeon; one minute silence was maintained in honour of slain UN peacekeepers.
Among others, high officials of army, navy, police, different UN organisations in Bangladesh, government officials of Khulna local administration, and the Bangladesh National Cadet Core took part in the rally.
Every year the International Day for UN Peacekeepers is observed on May 29 across the world. The purpose of observing the Day is to underscore the importance of maintaining global peace, pay tribute to those involved in peacekeeping mission, and honour the UN peacekeepers, who lost their lives for peace.
Combined Forces of the Bangladesh (BCF) and the Bangladesh Police (BP) have been working on international peace keeping for the last two decades and performing duties successfully, an official told The Daily Observer.
A total of 1,77,000 members of BCF and BP have completed 44 missions in 40 countries throughout the world, he mentioned,  adding,  a total of 20,316 BCF and BP members are presently working in different peace missions. Besides, 153 members of Bangladesh peace keepers have sacrificed their lives while performing in ensuring global peace keeping, he added.
RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) organised a rally on the premises of Rajshahi College in the city.
Later, a discussion was held highlighting the day's significance.
Principal of BP Academy Khandakar Golam Faruq and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Abdul Baten addressed the discussion as chief guest and special guest respectively. It was chaired by RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique.
Khandakar Faruq said, the purpose of observing the day is to underscore the importance of maintaining global peace and pay tribute to those involved in peace keeping, and to those who lost their lives.
The Day offers a chance to pay tribute to the contribution of uniformed and civilian personnel to the work of the
organisation and to honour scores of peacekeepers who have lost their lives under UN mission since 1948.
BCF and BP have been working on international peacekeeping activities for the last two decades and performing their duties successfully, he added.
BARISHAL: In presence of police, army officers and RAB members, the day was observed in the district with due honour.
On this occasion, a colourful rally was brought out in the district at 11am.
The rally was organised by Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) in front of the circuit house in the city.
Earlier, BMP Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, BPM (Bar), inaugurated the rally through releasing balloons. At that time, he said, today Bangladesh is deeply recalling the remarkable contribution of the UN peacekeepers working in peace missions.


