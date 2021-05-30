Six found dead in five dists

Six people including a minor girl were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Barishal, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Habiganj and Khagrachhari, in three days.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Meghna River in Hizla Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Hizla Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Sohel Rana said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Baushia area under Borojalia Union at around 10:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body bore no injury marks.

However, police are trying to identify the deceased, the official added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the floating body of a man from a canal in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Ibrahim Hawlader, 30, son of late Majed Hawlader, a resident of Sinhakhali Village under Ikri Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ibrahim went to Bhagiratpur Bazar on Friday morning, but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in a canal in Sinhali area at around 11am on Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

No injury marks were found on the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NOAKHALI: Two people were found dead in Hatiya and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

The body of a minor girl, who was washed away by the tidal surge, was recovered in Hatiya Upazila on Friday.

Deceased Lima Aktar, 7, was daughter of Jublul of Char Aman Ullah Village at Sukhchar Union in the upazila.

According to witnesses, her body was seen floating on stranded tidal water out of the embankment on the day. Later, family members recovered the body and took it to house.

Hatiya PS OC Abul Khair said, the baby was floated away from Sukhchar Union on Wednesday evening with tidal surge.

At the time of tidal surge, water entered the house of Babul at noon when Lima was inside with other members of the family. But in the evening, Lima fell into water and got washed away.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a man from his grocery shop in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin Juwel, 35, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Dharmapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Juwel had been missing for the last 11 hours.

Later, locals found the hanging body at his shop in Ward No. 2 Eidgaon Field Poler Gora area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Juwel might have been murdered.

Sudharam PS OC Md Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from the Sutang River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.

Habiganj Sadar PS OC Md Mashuk Ali said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Mirzapur area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the body of a man from a hillside ditch in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Abul Bashar, 38, son of Md Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Bangla Tilla area under Belchhari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abul Bashar went to Khedachhara Bazar on Thursday afternoon, but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body in a hillside ditch nearby the house at around 8:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case with Matiranga PS is underway in this connection.

Senior Assistant Superintend of Police (Matiranga Circle) Md Khorshed Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

















