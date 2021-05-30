Seven electrocuted in three districts

Seven people including a man and his son were electrocuted and another received injuries in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Kurigram and Noakhali, on Friday.

KISHOREGANJ: Four people including three members of a family were electrocuted in separate incidents in Sadar and Bhairab upazilas of the district on Friday.

Three members of a family including a man and his son were electrocuted in Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Harunur Rashid, 40, a resident of Jalia Village, his son Bablu, 14, and nephew Abu Sayeed, 10.

Local sources said Sayeed came in contact with a torn electric wire when he was going home by his bicycle in the afternoon.

Hearing his creams, Bablu first came for his rescue and then Rashid, which left all of them critically injured.

Later, the trio were declared dead at Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.

On the other hand, a young man was electrocuted in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sajib Mia, 27, son of Md Faruq Mia, a resident of Kachpur Noapara Village in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj.

Police and local sources said Sajib came in contact with a live electric wire while plucking mangoes in Bhairab Municipality at around 5:30am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhairab Model Police Station (PS) Md Shahin confirmed the incident, adding that a unnatural dead case was filed in this connection.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A man and his nephew were electrocuted and another received injuries in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Taiyeb Ali, 45, and his maternal uncle Hakim Uddin, 55, residents of Kishorepur Nagarpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said they were electrocuted while repairing an electric line of their home in the afternoon.

Taiyeb Ali's wife Jamena Begum, 40, also received injuries when she came for their rescue.

Locals whisked them off to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A brick kiln labourer was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Belal Hossain, 50, son of Chowdhury Mia, a resident of Chhatarpaiya Purbapara Village.

Local sources said Belal came in contact with a live electric wire at Bhai Bhai Bricks in Thanarpar Village at around 7pm while fixing a bulb, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Bojra Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

