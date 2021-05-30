Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Home Countryside

14 shops, two cows burnt in two districts

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Our Correspondents

At least 14 shops and two cows have been burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Feni and Kurigram, in four days.  
FENI: Two shops were gutted by fire in the district town on Wednesday night.
The fire incident took place in Saudagar Patti of Boro Bazar at around 10pm.
Deputy Assistant Director of Feni Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Purnachandra Mutsuddi said the fire began in Aiman Foam House at Saudaghar Tower and soon engulfed a nearby shop.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort.
The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit. The amount of total loss could not be known immediately.
KURIGRAM: Two cows were burnt alive and 12 shops gutted by fire in separate incidents in Fulbari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district in two days.
Two cows were burnt alive by a fire in Fulbari Upazila early Monday.
A fire broke out at the cowshed of Saidul Islam in Pashchim Dhoniram Village under Borobhita Union at around 4am.
Earlier, a total of 12 shops were gutted by fire in Nageshwari on Sunday.
The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 19 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire. Local sources said the fire began from Morshed Jewelers at Nakharganj Bazar in the late afternoon and soon engulfed the nearby shops.


