Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:43 PM
Home Countryside

Tidal surge damages 20 km road at Bauphal

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Our Correspondent

The photo shows damaged Akramia Sarak in Keshabpur Union of Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows damaged Akramia Sarak in Keshabpur Union of Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, May 29: In five unions under Bauphal Upazila of the district, about 20 kilometres (km) of pucca road were damaged due to Yaas and tidal surge. Most of the mud-road also got destroyed. Locals demanded their immediate repairing.   
According to field sources, Miar Bazar Sarak at Dhulia Union, Sangjug Sarak at Kalaiya-Nazirpur Union, Akramia Sarak at Keshabpur Union, and more than one road at Sandwip Union suffered breaking.
Sub-Assistant Engineer of LGED in Bauphal Ali Ibne Abbas said, at least 20 km road has been damaged.
He said, the tidal surge has disrupted local communication in areas like Keshabpur, Kalaiya, Nazirpur, and Sandwip areas; in most points, it has been de-carpeted. According to him, it needs at least Tk 15 crore to repair these. In this regard, the higher authorities have been informed, he mentioned.
Sandwip Union Chairman Enamul Haq Alkas Molla said, carpeted roads in his union have been damaged. To address suffering, he demanded rapid repairing.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Rajib Biswas said, about 42 km mud roads have been hugely damaged in all unions including Dhulia, Keshabpur, Kalaiya, and Sandwip.
Bauphal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain said, accurate damage cost is being estimated. But after preparing a primary list of damage, the higher authority has been informed, he mentioned.






