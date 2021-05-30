Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:43 PM
Home Countryside

103 more people contract corona in two districts

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Our Correspondents

A total of 103 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Noakhali and Chuadanga, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Some 93 more people have contacted novel coronavirus in the district on Saturday with the positivity rate of 22.63 per cent.
Of the newly infected people, 60 are in Sadar, four in Subarnachar upazila, nine in Begumganj, two in Sonaimuri, two in Chatkhil, 10 in Companiganj, and Six in Kabirhat upazilas, said District civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar.
So far, a total of 8,431 people were infected with the virus in the district while 110 died of it.
The district will be put under lockdown from the next month as the number of infection is increasing rapidly, the CS added.
CHUADANGA:  Some 10 more people have contacted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,956 in the district.
Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
 He said of the newly infected people, three are in Sadar, six in Damurhuda and one in Alamdanga upazilas.
A total of 34 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical college Hospital. The result has come in hand in the morning where 10 people were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 70 people have been kept at an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.
So far, a total of 1,811 people have been recovered from the virus while 66 died of it in the district.


