Farmers find interest in jute farming at Bagatipara



A jute field in Bagatipara Upazila of Natore. photo: observer

According to field sources, jute growers got fair prices in the last year. That is why, they have almost doubled their jute cultivation in the upazila this year.

This year about 26,000 bighas of land have been under the jute cultivation in the upazila, according to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

But growers are apprehending, this year's jute price may go down for higher cultivation.

Local growers and jute traders said, in the end of the last year, jute price went high suddenly, selling per maund at Tk 6,000. After excluding production cost, they became well benefitted. Targeting the last year's high profit, most farmers have cultivated jute this year. The farmers, who had dropped jute, have resumed farming this year.

Several jute growers said, per bigha cultivation cost is about Tk 15,000. Of the amount, land plough cost is Tk 800, seed Tk 150, fertiliser-insecticide Tk 1,500, weeding Tk 3,500, cutting Tk 2,000, and retting Tk 1,500. Besides, stripping and drying cost is Tk 3,500 and transport cost is Tk 1,500.

So, growers are hoping a per bigha production of 10-13 maunds worth Tk 55,000 to 60,000, according to last year's market price rate.

According to Upazila DAE sources, in the last year, 12,300 bigha lands were brought under jute farming in Bagatipara Upazila. This year, jute has been cultivated on a total of 25,950 bighas, which is more than double than last year's land.

Grower Lahib Uddin of Sailkona Village in the upazila said, he got 23 maunds of jute from 2.5 bighas last year. Only before three and half a months, he sold his jute produce for about Tk 1.5 lakh at the rate of Tk 6,000 per maund. His profit was over Tk 1 lakh. He has cultivated jute on 3.5 bighas this year.

Azhar Ali, ex-head teacher of Bilgolap Village, said, he did not cultivate jute in the last year; but this year he has cultivated jute on 2 bigha lands seeing that farmers made good profits last year. He apprehends, this year's larger cultivation may cut down the price.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrej Ali said, farmers got good price in the last year; besides jute sticks were also selling at a fair price.

Farmers make shifting to the crop which gives them higher price, he mentioned.

He informed, many new farmers have also cultivated jute this year. To ensure highest production, growers are given various suggestions, he further added.











