‘333 help line’ kicks off in Rajbari

RAJBARI, May 29: The district administration launched '333 national help line' on Saturday.

On the occasion, a press conference was organised by the district administration in the conference room of Rajbari Officers Club in the morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dilsad Begum attended the inaugural function as chief guest. Zila Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber and Vice-President of district Awami Legaue Md Shorab Hossain were present as special guests.

It was moderated by Additional DC Md Mahbubur Rahman.

Later, DC distributed 10 sewing machines and 11 rickshaw vans among the destitute people.

About 50 electronics and print media journalists took part in the function.

















