Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:43 PM
Countryside

2 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Our Correspondents

Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Naogaon, on Friday.
BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Nuton Chowdury, 30, son of Profulla Chowdury of Kotalipara.
Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Nuton Chowdury fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Paishar Haat area on the Kotalipara- Agailjhara Road at around 7:30pm, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in critical condition.
Later, he died on the way to SBMCH.
NAOGAON: A man has been killed and another injured as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 45, a resident of Ramnagar Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Niamatpur Police Station Humayun Kabir said a truck hit the motorcycle in Dangapara area at around 9pm, leaving its driver Nurul and pillion rider Prasanta Rabi Das injured.
The injured were admitted to Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nurul dead, the OC added.


