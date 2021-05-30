Three drown in three districts

Three people drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Rangamati, Barishal and Shariatpur, in two days.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A college student drowned in the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tanmoy Das, 19, an intermediate second year student of Chattogram City College. He was the son of Subal Das, a resident of Tiger Pass area in Chattogram City.

Local sources said Tanmoy along with eight others came to visit the river in Sitar Ghat area in the upazila on Friday.

They went to the river to take bath in the afternoon. But, Tanmoy went missing in the river while others managed to swim shore.



Being informed, a team of divers of Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed in, conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body at around 8:10pm.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A college student drowned in a pond in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Naim Khan, 19, son of Mosharef Hossain Khan, a resident of Garuria Village in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Bakerganj College.

Local sources said Naim went missing in a pond in the area at noon while bathing in it.

Later, locals found his floating body and recovered it from the pond.

SHARIATPUR: A man drowned and four others including two minor children went missing in as a trawler capsized in the Padma River in Zajira Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman Akanda, a resident of Chhankhola Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a trawler carrying 16 passengers capsized near Shimulia area in the river during a storm in the afternoon.

Five people including two minor children went missing in the river at that time.

Later, locals found the body of Abdur Rahman and recovered it from the river.

Zajira PS OC Azharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a drive is going on to find out the missing.















