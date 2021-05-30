Video
15 more die of corona in seven districts

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Our Correspondents

A total of 15 more people have died of coronavirus in seven districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Barishal, Jhalokati, Pirojpur and Bogura, in two days.  
RAJSHAHI: Nine more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Friday noon.
He said four of the nine people who died in the last 24 hours were found coronavirus positive while the others had coronavirus symptoms.
Their samples have been collected for coronavirus test.
Of the newly deceased, five are from Chapainawabganj, three from Rajshahi and one from Natore districts.
The deceased were identified as Shirsha Mohammad, Lotfar Rahman, Lal Mohammad, Golesa Bibi and Nazrul Islam, from Chapainawabganj; Sharif Hossain of Rajshahi City; Humayun Kabir and Abdur Rahman of Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi District; and Abul Kashem from Mohanpur area of Natore.
Dr Saiful Ferdous said a total of 177 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till noon on Friday.
The number of identified patients is 71 and 13 of them are admitted in ICU.
BARISHAL: Three more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Friday noon.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 285 here.
Of the newly deceased, one was from Barishal, one in Jhalokati and another from Pirojpur districts.
The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases from the virus is 121 in Barishal, including 66 in the city, 28 in Jhalokati, 26 in Barguna, 52 in Patuakhali, 26 in Bhola and 31 in Pirojpur districts.
Meanwhile, a total of 15,432 people have been infected with the virus in the division.
Among them, 14,200 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus here.
BOGURA: Three more people have died of coronavirus in two hospitals of the district town in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.
Of the deceased, Ruhul Amin, 66, hailed from Joypurhat, and Ranga Chowdhury, 56, from Naogaon, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Collage Hospital, and Jamil Uddin, 65, from Bogura District, died at Mohammad Ali Hospital in the town.
During the period, seven virus cases have been confirmed after testing 75 samples.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 11,591 in the   district.
Among them, a total 11,591 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.


