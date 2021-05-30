Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat



People of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira, wearing burial clothes, staged a protest programme on the damaged dam at Patakhali Point on Friday, demanding permanent embankment. photo: observer

SATKHIRA: Wearing burial clothes, people of Shyamnagar Upazila in the district on Friday staged a sit-in programme demanding a permanent embankment in the coastal area.

The sit-in programme was arranged on the damaged cross dam at Patakhali Point in Shyamnagar at around 10am.

Participants carried different placards and chanted slogans in favour of their demand.

Local residents Masum Billah, Yasir Arafat, Salauddin, Mahi and Salahuddin Jafri showed their protest lying on the ground wearing burial shrouds.

Mangrove Student Society, a community organisation, arranged the programme.

President of the organisation Ariful Islam, General Secretary Shahin Billah, Tarikul Islam, Muhtaram Billah, Mutasim Billah and Hasanul Bannah, among others, spoke at the programme.

Speakers said coastal people have been floating from last 12 years. Authorities assured of taking different projects, but did not take any effective initiative to save people, protesters said.

They demanded evacuation of people declaring Satkhira coastal area abandoned if a sustainable cross dam could not be constructed.

Over 100 villages in the district have been inundated due to the collapse of embankments while fish enclosures washed away by the tidal surge caused under the influence of cyclone Yaas.

BAGERHAT: Still 4,000 people remain marooned in the district due to impact of Cyclone Yaas.

According to field sources, due to swelling water levels in Baleshwar, Pashur, Panguchhi, Daratana and Bhairab rivers in the district, fisheries, betel leaf orchards, and vegetable fields were submerged while thousands of people got marooned.

Most of the damage occurred in coastal Sharankhola, Morrelganj, Mongla and Rampal upazilas with about 4,000 confined.

On Friday, tidal water newly inundated 10 to 12 villages in Mongla Upazila's Kanainagar, Chila, Joymoni, Biddarbahan, and Shelabunia.

Chholambaria Ferry Station in Sharankhola went under four foot water sinking the Signboard-Sharankhola Highway; the communication through the highway has turned disrupted causing serious public sufferings. About 2,000 village people on both banks of the Panguchhi River still remain water-confined.

According to the primary estimate by the district administration, 24,916 people were affected in 39 unions and one Pourasabha in nine upazilas of the district; partially damaged houses are 690.

Among victims, relief distribution including dry food is going on by district as well as upazila administration, coast guard, and Red Crescent Society.

Sharankhola Upazila villagers made a hour-long human chain on Friday morning demanding ring dam. The human chain was participated by hundreds of people including men, women, and children.

It was also attended by Khontakata Union Chairman Zakir Hossain Khan Mahiuddin, Juba League leader Hasib Billa and others. They said, about 800 families living in the area from Rajoir Markaj Masjid to Bandaghata are remaining marooned; they can neither go out nor cook food; at present these families are passing days in inhuman condition. So they demanded making a ring dam from Rayenda Khaler Markaj Masjid to Bandaghata.

Meanwhile, Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre at Chandpai Range of the Sundarban has been remaining watered for the last four days. The wildlife breeding centre is the most raised area in the Sundarban area. It has been remaining submerged since Tuesday under two to three foot water.

Boundary wall for deer, crocodile, turtle, and other disappearing species also got damaged. In this situation, 656 wild animals are feared to be washed away.

At present, there are 45 deer including seven babies, 184 crocodiles including four babies, 427 endangered turtles including 79 babies of Batagul Bachka species in the breeding centre, said Acting Officer of the centre Azad Kabir.



















