Residents along ‘Indiapara’ worried about new variant

JASHORE, May 29: The residents of Doulatpur village along Chougachcha upazila in Jashore district are passing their days in fear of the new strain of Indian Covid-19 variant as they are living along the border area close to 'Indiapara'.

Sources said, a road from India has entered into the Doulatpur village along its south-eastern side and a number of Indian residents are living in a part of the village, which is known as Indiapara. The residents of Daulatpur village have a close contact with the people of Indiapara and there is no boundary among them.

Some 80-85 families of Indian nationals are living on that portion adjacent to the Bangladesh border. The total population of Indiapara is approximately 150. The residents of Indiapara are moving freely in the Bangladesh part of Daulatpur village dodging the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB). The residents of Indiapara commute to Bagda Bazar and other parts of India everyday and then come home. As the Indian variant of the Coronavirus has grown into a major concern around the world, panic gripped the inhabitants of the Doulatpur village due to free movement of the residents of Indiapara.

The local people have demanded to strengthen the border security along the border village of Indiapara. During a recent visit to the Daulatpur village, this UNB correspondent found that the people of Indiapara are moving freely in Bangladesh territory under the nose of border guards.

An 85-year-old man of Indiapara, identified as Abul Kashem, was seen riding on a bicycle without face cover on the road in Bangladesh. Abul said "I have been living in Indiapara for the last several years and I have visited Badga Bazar in India for shopping. But now we have refrained from going to Bagda Bazar due to Covid-19 situation. I have many relatives in Bangladesh and I used to move in Bangladesh from my childhood like this." -UNB