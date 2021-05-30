PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday gifted an auto-rickshaw to a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League who was tortured during the BNP-Jamaat rule in 2001.

The auto-rickshaw was given to Anwar Hossain Faruque from Kabirhat Upazila in Noakhali district. He has been passing hard days along with family members, including his mother, wife and four daughters.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas confirmed the prime minister's gesture on Saturday.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Noakhali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Khurshed Alam Khan handed over the auto-rickshaw to Faruque.

A media report that Faruque, son of Mohammad Ullah, was in miserable state drew the prime minister's attention. -UNB











