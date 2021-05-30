Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home City News

Rain likely in parts of country

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast rain/thunder showers in different parts of the country including Dhaka in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am.
"Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions,"said a Met office bulletin.
Rain may occur at one or two places in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions, it added.  On the other hand, another earthquake jolted Sylhet on Saturday afternoon after four successive earthquakes in the division in the morning .
The first quake hit at 10.37 am, followed by tremors at 10.51 am,11.30 am, 11.34 am and 2.00 pm, officials said. Mominul Islam, seismic in-charge of the Dhaka Meteorological Office, said that the quakes were of 4.1 magnitude and their epicentre was Sylhet.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Residents along ‘Indiapara’ worried about new variant
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Rain likely in parts of country
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
Self defence learning can save girls, women: Experts
Garo man trampled to death by elephant
Health Minister’s mother laid to rest
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft