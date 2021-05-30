Rain likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast rain/thunder showers in different parts of the country including Dhaka in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am.

"Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions,"said a Met office bulletin.

Rain may occur at one or two places in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions, it added. On the other hand, another earthquake jolted Sylhet on Saturday afternoon after four successive earthquakes in the division in the morning .

The first quake hit at 10.37 am, followed by tremors at 10.51 am,11.30 am, 11.34 am and 2.00 pm, officials said. Mominul Islam, seismic in-charge of the Dhaka Meteorological Office, said that the quakes were of 4.1 magnitude and their epicentre was Sylhet. -UNB









