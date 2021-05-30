Self defence learning can save girls, women: Experts

Self defence learning can save girls and women from unexpected act of violence and today's societal context, it is very important skills to protect themselves, experts said.

This fact came in a virtual workshop organized by The Brave Girl, a youth organization working for gender equality, a 120-minute long online event titled "Primary Self-Defence Strategy Workshop" on Saturday (May 29) at 3pm to mark World Peacekeeping Day in collaboration with Plan International Bangladesh's Girl Gate Equal in Public Space: Safer Cities Campaign.

Marjan Akhter Priya, the gold medalist in SA Games 2019 Karate, was the instructor in the workshop where about 75 young girls and women participated in the workshop.

According to sociologists, being aware of the self-defence strategies of urban youth increases women's self-confidence as a whole. It can play an effective role in reducing sexual harassment in society.

At the beginning of the workshop, Reneka Ahmed Antu, Youth Administrator of Brave Daughter, wanted to know her personal thoughts on the importance of learning self-defence strategies from trainers and workshop participants.

Instructor Marjan then verbally gave some basic tips on self-defence techniques to the workshop participants. He also demonstrated some basic self-defence techniques such as punches, kicks, etc.

Marjan Priya said, "Self-defence is not a fight, but self-defence is the ability to get oneself out safely in any danger."

The workshop also discusses some aspects of the sport of karate, as well as the professional future of being an established player in the sport.

The training concludes with a question-and-answer session on the various benefits of using a hand-foot punch, kick, push, and learning the self-defence techniques of young women.



