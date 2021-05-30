Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prices of edible oil soaring again!

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

Dear SirEdible oil is undoubtedly an essential stuff in the kitchen. But the Soybean oil prices have been increased by Tk 9 per litre once again. From now on, a liter bottle of oil will be sold at Tk 153, which was previously available at Tk 144. Only in-advance value-added tax exemption from a tax deduction for the companies concerned will have little chance to affect the prices.  

Then, what is the way to give relief to the consumers about reducing the price? In the consideration of many nothing but minimized taxation can reduce the price further in this dire circumstance. Hard-up people are immensely worried about the issue of price-increasing as the stopping of buying of edible oil is no longer possible. Low-income groups along with middle-income sections have already lost their way to bag the daily commodities including edible oil due to financial shrinkage amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, they are shocked and surprised by the price hiking since it has created a line of thought on their forehead.

Henceforth, we the common consumers sincerely urge the authorities concerned to initiate necessary measures to cut the price of edible oil short and make it within the reach of all quarters.

Ahnaf Sajid Jawad
Narsingdi



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of edible oil soaring again!
This time, the International Criminal Court is watching
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Does Bangladesh need foreign university branch campuses?
Creating a culture of virtual invitation
Mango train, a laudable initiative!
Economic diplomacy and Bangladesh-Nepal relation


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft