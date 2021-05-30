Prices of edible oil soaring again!

Dear SirEdible oil is undoubtedly an essential stuff in the kitchen. But the Soybean oil prices have been increased by Tk 9 per litre once again. From now on, a liter bottle of oil will be sold at Tk 153, which was previously available at Tk 144. Only in-advance value-added tax exemption from a tax deduction for the companies concerned will have little chance to affect the prices.



Then, what is the way to give relief to the consumers about reducing the price? In the consideration of many nothing but minimized taxation can reduce the price further in this dire circumstance. Hard-up people are immensely worried about the issue of price-increasing as the stopping of buying of edible oil is no longer possible. Low-income groups along with middle-income sections have already lost their way to bag the daily commodities including edible oil due to financial shrinkage amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, they are shocked and surprised by the price hiking since it has created a line of thought on their forehead.



Henceforth, we the common consumers sincerely urge the authorities concerned to initiate necessary measures to cut the price of edible oil short and make it within the reach of all quarters.



Ahnaf Sajid Jawad

Narsingdi