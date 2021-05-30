The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh



Zia Uddin Mahmud



Introduction of cards for fertilizer, seeds and other agricultural inputs for the marginal farmers, irrigation and farming, diversification and marketing of crops and agricultural rehabilitation support to help the sector flourish as well as training program to the youth etc are different notable initiatives. However, Bangladesh Bank through different commercial banks has been arranging credit facilities for the marginal farmers and entrepreneurs of different sub-sectors of agriculture at comparatively lower interest rate.



As a result, on an average, Crop yield per hectare has increased from 3,761kg to 4,629kg in last nine years. Food grains production increased from 34.71 million tons in 2008-09 to 38.63 million tons in 2016-17. Growths of different other sub-sectors are also quite satisfactory. Milk production has increased from 23.7 lakh tones in 2009-10 to 99.23 tones in 2018-19, meat production has increased from 12.6 tones in 2009-10 to 75.14 tones in 2018-19. Egg production has increased from 574.24 crore pieces in 2009-10 to 1711 crore pieces in 2018-19.



Total arable land area in Bangladesh is around 77.64 lac hectors which was 91.33 lac hectors in 1972. In spite of this, with the advent of technology as well as innovation of hybrid crops, a revolutionary changed has been made in this sector. Now, different agricultural products are being exported in different part of the world after meting local demands. Bangladesh is mostly self sufficient in production of different agricultural products.



Banking sector of Bangladesh has been playing a great role behind these successes. Different guidelines and policies of the central bank for the agriculture sector helps promoting entrepreneurship and increasing production. Agriculture of Bangladesh is mainly rural based, that's why promoting rural economy as well as agricultural development, central bank has instructed the commercial banks to open urban and rural branches in a ratio of 1:1. Without this, each commercial bank has to disburse mandatorily at least 2.5 per cent of their total loan portfolio as agriculture and rural credit in each financial year.



In 2020-21 total target of agriculture and rural credit of different banks is Tk 26,292 crore which is 8.99 per cent higher than the previous financial year. The Figure was only 12,617 crore in 2010-11. That means the contribution of banks has increased more than double in last 10 years. The terms and conditions for granting such loan is comparatively easy than others nature of loans and the rate of interest of this loan is highest 8 percent which is lowest in the banking sector. In some special cases, Bangladesh Bank allow refinance in this sector at an interest rate ranging from 2-5 percent.



Banks mainly grant short and medium term Agriculture & Rural loan on priority basis in three core sector; crop, fisheries and livestock. Besides, banks allow finance in agriculture machineries and irrigation machineries, seed cultivation, seed warehouse and marketing of agriculture products, poverty alleviation and income generating activities and others sub-sectors (different uncommon crop productions). As a part of financial inclusion different banks has opened total 97.29 lac farmer accounts (10 Taka account) which balance is Tk 406.86 crore as on 31st December, 2020. The figure was 89.34 lac accounts with balance of Tk159.26 crore as on 31st December, 2015.



In last five years, both the number of accounts and balance against the accounts has increased tremendously which is really an achievement of the banks. Beside the agriculture and rural credit, commercial banks allow short, medium and long term loan for promoting different agro-based industry under small and medium enterprise as well as corporate sector. Presently, 28.03 per cent of total SME manufacturing sector is agro-based industry and according to SME foundation there are 34 clusters are recognized as agro-based industry out of total 177 SME clusters.



The contribution of banks in this specialized sector is also exemplary. In 2015-16 financial year, an amount of Tk.15,995.37 crore had been disbursed in agro-based industrial sector which was 13,012.96 crore in the previous year. According to information provided by SMESPD of Bangladesh Bank, a cumulative amount of Tk 1784.52 crore has been disbursed to 2506 nos. beneficiaries as refinance scheme for setting up agro-based product processing industry in rural areas.



As a result of this, agro-based industry has grown with a new hope of creating international market. According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data compiled by Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA), in the fiscal year 2017-18 Bangladesh earned $371 million, up by 40.72 per cent, which was $263.63 million in the previous year. This could not be possible without financial support of Bangladesh Bank as well as different commercial banks.

Disbursement of agricultural loan is mandatory for the commercial banks of Bangladesh. That's why, most of the commercial banks have a separate agriculture credit division for monitoring the financing of agricultural sector and deployed dedicated workforce in this purpose. In every branch, mandatorily there is a dedicated desk fixed for agriculture finance and information related to agricultural finance is hanged in the visible place of the Branch so those customers get desired information without hustle. Different banks arrange separate training program, workshop and seminar based on agricultural finance for creating consciousness as well as improving knowledge of its employees.



Bangladesh Bank closely monitors the activities of different banks so that targeted amount can be disbursed in each fiscal year. As agriculture and agri-based industrial sector are very promising sectors in Bangladesh, its contribution can be easily increased by the spontaneous participation of the banks in addition to their mandatory contributions. Employment opportunity and rural development can easily be promoted if the commercial banks entertain financing facilities to the new entrepreneurs. Bank as a leading partner can play their role in the revolutionary development of agricultural in Bangladesh by investing more which will ultimately help to create self-sufficiency in producing different agricultural products.



Zia Uddin Mahmud, Banker & freelance writer













