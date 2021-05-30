Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?



To look back at history, Israel was one of those countries that recognised Bangladesh very early after her independence in 1971. No sooner had Bangladesh attained independence than the Israeli government and people recognised her in one word without any query but with inclination on 4th February 1972. Issuing a letter of denying the recognition, on behalf of the Bangladesh government, the then Foreign Minister Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad officially rejected and said 'this recognition is not acceptable.'



Bangladesh, however, is one of those UN Members who did not recognise Israel yet because of not having a two-state solution and Israeli heinous aggression on Palestinians. Not only diplomatic but also all sorts of relations with Israel got rejected from the side of Bangladesh though Israel is always ambitious and strives a lot to bring about a good 'relation' between Dhaka and Tel-Aviv. "We have no conflict with Bangladesh. We want dialogue. We want people-to-people relations. We welcome the religious-minded people of Bangladesh to visit the holy land of Jerusalem", an Israeli government spokesperson said, the Jerusalem Post coined in September 2011. Thereafter, in 2014, the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "We have been continuing our support to the Palestinians and occupation of their land by the Israelis is never acceptable."



Focusing on the Bangladesh-Israel relation predicament, we must find it very critical and rigorous to foresee. Recently, the Bangladesh government ascertained new rules in e-passport and dispelled "except Israel" to meet 'international standard.' The home minister said, no country uses the words anymore, not even the Arab nations." Another home ministry official said, "A passport contains the identity of a person. But visa is required to travel to any country." He also added, "You must have diplomatic relations (for travel). And many people cannot travel to a country if they are refused visa even though diplomatic relations are there."



In contrast, some experts argued on travel access and said it is possible to travel via using this passport by different country and different visa. Also, Gilad Cohen, the Israeli Foreign Minister re-tweeted on Twitter that "Great News! Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel." Moreover, he calls the Bangladesh government 'to move forward and establish diplomatic ties.' This re-tweeting has given rise some ambiguities to netizens' minds. It really matters from the foreign policy.

This dichotomy of the recent policy may provoke many negative aftermaths in this regime not only from civil society but also from general people persuasively. This policy conversion encompasses religious, identical and cultural phenomena which denote the appearance of some odds and dilemmas between Dhaka and Tel-Aviv relation though experts are arguing that this m odification won't change on-going 'foreign policy' between them.



Identity, however, is one of the most influential normative dimensions of foreign policy. This dimension leads to a bigger role in this arena based on national and international culture. This is something that brings people together and makes them apart. For instance, the caricature of Prophet Mohammad (SM) and 'Je suis Samuel' issue brought some considerable changes between the Muslim and Western world. As a consequence, many countries had to face an 'identity based cold war' relation between France and Turkey, Malaysia and so on. It worked as a force behind withdrawing the negative statements on Islam by Immanuel Macron. Consequently, Immanuel Macron did apologise and said 'he would not spread this hatred' which made the Muslim world winner in this temporal identity based cold war.



"Foreign policy is the extension of domestic policy", Former Chancellor of Germany, Otto von Bismarck said. Following this, Bangladesh foreign policy is persuasively based on domestic policy. However, values, norms and cultures are the core components of the 'constructivist approach' that convey the role of identity in foreign policy and from this standpoint, 'identity' leads nonpareil role in Bangladesh foreign policy. Though she follows noninterventionist and nonaligned policy focusing 'Friendship to all and malice towards none,' she never compromises with inhuman and violent assaults occurring in any corner of the world, even what Israel does in Palestine in the name of so-called 'self-defense'.



Bangladesh still doesn't recognise the Israeli state and doesn't have any diplomatic and economic ties with it rather seeks a two-state solution for both Palestinians and Israelites. Bangladesh's response to Israel through "this passport is valid for all countries of the world" may have brought a discourse of 'performative dimension' based on identity role in foreign policy of Bangladesh. This policy shift may have complied with 'international standard' but will cause of facing thousands of questions from various levels of the state. This was not a healthy time to take this decision at all.

The writer is a student,

Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



















