

Roll out relief to Yaas survivors



Though the loss of lives, livelihoods and properties are assumed to be lower than the last year's cyclone Amphan, the government must urgently roll out aid and relief measures to help the affected. If they get the assistance soon, these resilient people will rebuild their life soon. Therefore, we expect that the authority plays a responsible role with well coordinated drive. We also expect that other parties, such as NGO, INGOs and local authority will also participate in their efforts to rebuilding life.



Moreover, the tidal surges are still flowing above danger at different points. The experts fear this may have a long-term effect on the soil, water, environment and even public health in the region. In the last four years, the Bay of Bengal alone had reportedly seen at least 12 cyclonic storms. According to the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, there was one big cyclone in every six years and four months previously. But now, the statistics shows that a storm is hitting the country in every one year and 10 months. On the one hand, it is of course heartening that the death toll from cyclones has significantly dropped in the last few decades as the disaster response capacity has increased significantly. On the other, the cyclones are sometimes having long term impact on particular regions, such as the Sundarbans and the coastal belts. Every year, the largest mangrove forest has to bear the brunt of the cyclonic impact.



With climate change expected to further increase the frequency and intensity of such cyclones and higher tides, the government must focus on undertaking more preventative action. There is a need for more funding and more grassroots involvement to help the communities living in the coastal belt, so that they can better stand up to these disasters. Their access to social safety net should be boosted.

Bangladesh is not new in dealing with natural disasters. Because of climate change, Bangladesh continues to rank prominently as among the most vulnerable countries in the world. Every year the natural disasters visit with full ferocity and therefore we are always hit hard by floods, cyclones, and other natural disasters. The recent super cyclone Yaas has left a trail of destruction in at least nine coastal districts. According to different media reports, hundreds and thousands of houses, farms, fisheries and even roads lie submerged after embankments holding back the rivers crumbled, or were partially damaged, in many places. Many bridges, culverts and tube-wells were also ruined.Though the loss of lives, livelihoods and properties are assumed to be lower than the last year's cyclone Amphan, the government must urgently roll out aid and relief measures to help the affected. If they get the assistance soon, these resilient people will rebuild their life soon. Therefore, we expect that the authority plays a responsible role with well coordinated drive. We also expect that other parties, such as NGO, INGOs and local authority will also participate in their efforts to rebuilding life.Moreover, the tidal surges are still flowing above danger at different points. The experts fear this may have a long-term effect on the soil, water, environment and even public health in the region. In the last four years, the Bay of Bengal alone had reportedly seen at least 12 cyclonic storms. According to the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, there was one big cyclone in every six years and four months previously. But now, the statistics shows that a storm is hitting the country in every one year and 10 months. On the one hand, it is of course heartening that the death toll from cyclones has significantly dropped in the last few decades as the disaster response capacity has increased significantly. On the other, the cyclones are sometimes having long term impact on particular regions, such as the Sundarbans and the coastal belts. Every year, the largest mangrove forest has to bear the brunt of the cyclonic impact.With climate change expected to further increase the frequency and intensity of such cyclones and higher tides, the government must focus on undertaking more preventative action. There is a need for more funding and more grassroots involvement to help the communities living in the coastal belt, so that they can better stand up to these disasters. Their access to social safety net should be boosted.