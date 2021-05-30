Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Business

Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with Boat Tail

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

May 29: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which along with the wider luxury goods sector is recovering strongly from pandemic fallout, has launched a "Boat Tail" automobile -- tailor-made for just three ultra-wealthy clients.
With a rear resembling a yacht deck and opening up for alfresco dining, the Boat Tail's opulent design features also hand-crafted aluminium panels and Swiss timepieces.
Fashioned by Rolls' Coachbuild unit, the blue-painted car has been made for three clients who drove its design, according to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos.
"The client comes to us with an idea in mind, exactly what happened 100 years ago when clients commissioned the bodies they wanted to see," Muller-Otvos told AFP during the car's launch this week at the company's Goodwood headquarters near Chichester in southern England.
"It's not us defining what the car should look like, it really is as it was in the past, that the client defines what they want to see," he added.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, owned by German car giant BMW, revived the art of coachbuilding in 2017 with the Boat Tail's precursor "Sweptail".
Speculation about Sweptail costing some $13 million was "pretty close", Muller-Otvos confirmed, while reports suggest Boat Tail could be twice the price.
"We are never talking about prices in agreement with our clients," he stressed.
The launch of Boat Tail comes after Rolls delivered its highest-ever first quarter sales in the marque's 116-year history.
Sales hit 1,380 cars across its models which include the Phantom and Ghost, up 62 percent on the same period last year before the pandemic began to take hold worldwide.
"We were massively hit by the pandemic," recalled the German boss, noting that sales dropped by around a quarter last year.
"Production for this year is fully booked. Demand continues to be very strong and not only Asia-driven. It is also very much United States-driven, Europe-driven."
Muller-Otvos, who has led the company since 2010, described the global picture for the entire luxury goods industry as "very promising" with "quite some money around to be spent" by the wealthy following lockdowns.
"Quite a lot of our clients said that Covid taught them that life can end easily tomorrow and now is time to enjoy your life."
He said the company is looking at launching a new coachbuilding project every other year.
"It won't be a big earner for the group but a very small addition to their model range," noted automotive specialist Andrew Graves.
"They have been approached by some customers to offer this service, same as other high brand manufacturers offer," the Bath University professor told AFP.
The cars "may well be a reasonable investment for the client" and "will be a talking point as a vanity purchase", he added.
Aside from its niche projects, Rolls is on a path to having fully-electric cars in the current decade, mirroring moves by the global auto sector pressured by governments hoping to meet targets on reducing carbon emissions.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with Boat Tail
Flydubai adds new destinations
US-Bangla Airlines increase flights on domestic routes
G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform
Biden budget shifts funds from corporate taxes to social programmes
Islami Bank Securities holds AGM
Arla Foods BD gets global food safety standard certification
French budget deficit 47b euros higher in 2021


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft