Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Business

Flydubai adds new destinations

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

DUBAI, May 29: Flydubai has added new destinations to its growing list of networks including the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El Sheikh.
The budget carrier will operate three weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) from June 15. It will be flydubai's second destination in Egypt after Alexandria.
Flydubai will also operate three weekly flights to two new summer routes of Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR) in Greece between June 18 and September 29.
"As more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel, we are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Sharm El Sheikh has been a popular holiday destination for many years and we expect to see strong demand for travel from the UAE and GCC," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at flydubai.
Flydubai will restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from June 25 and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival. Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from June 4 and 24, respectively. The carrier plans to start flights to Naples in Italy and Salzburg in Austria from July onwards.
"With demand for travel returning we can see from the enquiries that we are receiving that our customers are keen to travel again and are starting to make their travel plans. Sharm El Sheikh is another exciting destination for our passengers to visit for their summer holidays," said Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice-president of Commercial Operations for the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa and the Indian subcontinent at flydubai.
Passengers have been asked to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations of the destination.
Flydubai has created a network of more than 80 destinations in 46 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with Boat Tail
Flydubai adds new destinations
US-Bangla Airlines increase flights on domestic routes
G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform
Biden budget shifts funds from corporate taxes to social programmes
Islami Bank Securities holds AGM
Arla Foods BD gets global food safety standard certification
French budget deficit 47b euros higher in 2021


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft