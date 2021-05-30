US-Bangla Airlines increase flights on domestic routes

US-Bangla Airlines has increased the number of flights on domestic routes and currently operating 25 flights to 6 destinations.

The airline operates flights from Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet, Jessore, Syedpur, Rajshahi and Barisal following all health precautions during the Covid-19 period.

At present it operates 5 flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, 6 to Jessore, 8 to Syedpur, 2 each to Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barisal. Besides, US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate an additional flight from Dhaka to Sylhet from June 1. US-Bangla operates domestic routes with six brand new ATR 72-600 and three Dash8-Q400 aircraft. In addition, the airline has four more Boeing 737-800 aircraft in its fleet, which operate flights on international routes.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar as per the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority during the Covid-19 period.















