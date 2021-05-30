

Arla Foods BD gets global food safety standard certification

Authorized by SGS, which is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, Arla Foods Bangladesh is the only powder milk supplier in Bangladesh to be awarded this certification, says a press release.

Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000(Version 5) is an internationally accepted certification developed as a recognizable standard against which a food safety management system can be audited and certified. Prior to this certification, Arla Foods Bangladesh's milk powder packaging facility had already received ISO 9001:2015 in2019 for maintaining strict quality standards during every step of the packaging process.

The receipt of FSSC 22000(Version 5) ensures that Arla Foods Bangladesh maintains a comprehensive food safety policy, emergency protocol and evaluation process while adhering to a strict internal audit system.

Stressing the significance of this certification, Peter Hallberg, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh commented: "The FSSC 22000 certification is a fine testament to our commitment to positively contributing to society through safe and nutritious dairy products. Arla Foods is globally recognized for its responsible behavior, which we are replicating and ensuring future good growth in Bangladesh."

The packaging facility has been operated by Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd since 2014 and is located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power, Dano Growth Shakti and Dano Daily Pushti, providing milk nourishment to almost 1.5 crore Bangladeshi consumers every month.

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 9,400 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla, Lurpak, Puck, Castello and Dano. The company has already created over 1600 direct and additional indirect jobs with its operation in Bangladesh.

















