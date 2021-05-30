Evaly enters travel business acquiring Flight Expert

Evaly is now entering the travel business acquiring Flight Expert, a leading travel agent of the country, says a press release.

Flight Expert is conducting operations all over the world. The company has more than 50 employees in its Dhaka and Chittagong office. It has business link with more than 500 airlines and more than 9 lakh hotels and resorts in the domestic and international markets.

Though it couldn't be verified how much Evaly invested on Flight Expert, sources said it was valued more than $5 million by third party valuation process.

Arif R Hossain, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Evaly said, even if Flight Expert is fully acquired by Evaly, the company will operate independently. The previous board of directors will still be in the current board of Flight Experts, and the scopes will be further increased by hiring more manpower.

Evaly officially started its journey on December 16, 2018. In these two years, more than 5 million consumers and more than 20,000 large, small and medium entrepreneurs have joined this platform.

Besides, Evaly is coming up with various new initiatives in the online business sector. After E-food, they are moving forward with E-jobs and E-health.

Asia One Magazine honored Evaly as the fastest growing business organisation in Bangladesh in 2020. The E-commerce merchants' organization E-CAB has adorned Evaly with the E-commerce Movers award for its outstanding contribution during the COVID period. In addition, this local E-commerce company has received the award for the best E-commerce in the country from E-CAB.

Evaly has already been working in a number of dynamic and new dimensions. Evaly hopes to make a significant contribution to the tourism industry through Flight Expert and to continue working on more industries in the future.















