Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Business

Evaly enters travel business acquiring Flight Expert

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Evaly is now entering the travel business acquiring   Flight Expert, a leading travel agent of the country,  says a press release.
Flight Expert is conducting operations all over the world. The company has more than 50 employees in its Dhaka and Chittagong office. It has business link with more than 500 airlines and more than 9 lakh hotels and resorts in the domestic and international markets.
Though it couldn't be verified how much Evaly invested on Flight Expert, sources said it was valued more than $5 million by third party valuation process.
Arif R Hossain, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Evaly said, even if Flight Expert is fully acquired by Evaly, the company will operate independently. The previous board of directors will still be in the current board of Flight Experts, and the scopes will be further increased by hiring more manpower.
Evaly officially started its journey on December 16, 2018. In these two years, more than 5 million consumers and more than 20,000 large, small and medium entrepreneurs have joined this platform.
Besides, Evaly is coming up with various new initiatives in the online business sector. After E-food, they are moving forward with E-jobs and E-health.
Asia One Magazine honored Evaly as the fastest growing business organisation in Bangladesh in 2020. The E-commerce merchants' organization E-CAB has adorned Evaly with the E-commerce Movers award for its outstanding contribution during the COVID period. In addition, this local E-commerce company has received the award for the best E-commerce in the country from E-CAB.
Evaly has already been working in a number of dynamic and new dimensions. Evaly hopes to make a significant contribution to the tourism industry through Flight Expert and to continue working on more industries in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with Boat Tail
Flydubai adds new destinations
US-Bangla Airlines increase flights on domestic routes
G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform
Biden budget shifts funds from corporate taxes to social programmes
Islami Bank Securities holds AGM
Arla Foods BD gets global food safety standard certification
French budget deficit 47b euros higher in 2021


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft