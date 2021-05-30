Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Business

Samsung brings new smartphone to boost people’s linkage

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Business Desk

Samsung has brought Galaxy S21 Ultra to provide personalized experiences and empower people with their creativity and improved linkage.
The device boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X intelligent display, an outstanding array of quad rear cameras, refresh rates that vary according to the content, and a robust 5,000mAh battery.
These features will enhance people's online classes, conduct businesses, and many more, says a press release.
The quad rear camera features an upgraded 108 Pro sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 10MP Telephoto with aperture 4.9, and 10MP Telephoto with aperture 2.4. The device also has a 40MP front sensor for incredible selfies, vlogging, and other creative videos.
To increase the accessibility of Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Bangladesh providing various offers on the device like; customers can receive up to BDT 20,000 cashback, get a chance to win another handset, and receive Buds Pro.
Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, dual rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, and powerful processor to maximize smartphone usage. The 13MP primary sensor and 2MP Macro lens of Galaxy M02 will allow people to shoot natural and high-quality pictures, stunning videos for their online channels, and conduct meetings.
To further enhance digitalization and create convenience in people's lifestyles, Samsung will be providing up to BDT 1,000 cashback to customers for Galaxy M02 with a chance to win another handset for free.
Samsung wants young millennials to use innovative smartphones; thus, the company has brought Galaxy M12 with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, robust performance, versatile quad cameras, and a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Young demanding millennials want powerful devices to handle their vigorous usage, and the features of Galaxy M12 will help them with their daily activities.
To encourage the youth to do more in life and redefine the world, Samsung Bangladesh is creating an opportunity for customers to purchase Galaxy M12 and enjoy a discount of BDT 1,000.
To create more accessibility in Bangladeshis lives and boost innovative technologies, Samsung Bangladesh is increasing the accessibility of smartphones for a limited time - Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy M02, and Galaxy M12.















