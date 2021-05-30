Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Business

Walton inks compressor export deal with European firm

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Walton inks compressor export deal with European firm

Walton inks compressor export deal with European firm

Country electronics giant Walton has inked a long-term business agreement with German based global renowned household compressor manufacturer Secop-Gmbh' to export locally produced compressor components.
The agreement was signed between Walton and Secop at a programme, organised on an online platform at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday.
Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Secop's Procurement Director Gerald Kober inked the business agreeement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Virtually, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, Bangladesh's Ambassador in Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Walton Compressor Chief Executive Officer Rabiul Alam and Walton's Deputy Executive Director Rezaul Islam Minar.    
Following proper health safety rules as well as maintaining social distance, Walton's Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Compressor's Chief Operating Officer Nasir Uddin Mondal, Deputy Executive Director Abdur Rouf, Senior Deputy Director Arifin Nadvi, among others, also attended the programme.
Welcoming the business agreement between Walton and Secop, Walton Hi-Tech's Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi hoped that it would be a very fruitful and long-term business journey for both of us.
Secop's Procurement Director Gerald Kober said, "Today, we set out a business collaboration with Walton. Initially, we are taking compressor's metal casting parts from Walton. We will find out the scope of taking other sorts of compressor components from Walton. We are confident in a long-term potential business collaboration with Walton in future.
Bangladesh's Ambassador in Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith said: "Today as a Bangladeshi, I am very proud knowing it that the Bangladeshi renowned brand Walton is exporting locally made hi-tech in the world's developed countries like Austria.
Walton IBU's President Edward Kim said, Walton sets a vision titled 'Go Global 2030.' To make it true, we greatly emphasized on the rapid expansion of our global business. And thus, we are working on the market penetration in the Europe's 21 countries by 2021.
Walton Compressor's CEO Rabiul Alam said, "After meeting own internal demand, Walton is exporting compressor and its components to different countries of the world like Turkey, Italy, Austria, Slovakia, Iraq etc."
Mentionable, Bangladesh is the 8th compressor producing country in Asia and 15th in the world. Country's only compressor manufacturing industry was set up on 16 lakh square feet areas of land at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in Chandra, Gazipur.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with Boat Tail
Flydubai adds new destinations
US-Bangla Airlines increase flights on domestic routes
G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform
Biden budget shifts funds from corporate taxes to social programmes
Islami Bank Securities holds AGM
Arla Foods BD gets global food safety standard certification
French budget deficit 47b euros higher in 2021


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft