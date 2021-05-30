

Walton inks compressor export deal with European firm

The agreement was signed between Walton and Secop at a programme, organised on an online platform at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday.

Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Secop's Procurement Director Gerald Kober inked the business agreeement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Virtually, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, Bangladesh's Ambassador in Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Walton Compressor Chief Executive Officer Rabiul Alam and Walton's Deputy Executive Director Rezaul Islam Minar.

Following proper health safety rules as well as maintaining social distance, Walton's Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Compressor's Chief Operating Officer Nasir Uddin Mondal, Deputy Executive Director Abdur Rouf, Senior Deputy Director Arifin Nadvi, among others, also attended the programme.

Welcoming the business agreement between Walton and Secop, Walton Hi-Tech's Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi hoped that it would be a very fruitful and long-term business journey for both of us.

Secop's Procurement Director Gerald Kober said, "Today, we set out a business collaboration with Walton. Initially, we are taking compressor's metal casting parts from Walton. We will find out the scope of taking other sorts of compressor components from Walton. We are confident in a long-term potential business collaboration with Walton in future.

Bangladesh's Ambassador in Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith said: "Today as a Bangladeshi, I am very proud knowing it that the Bangladeshi renowned brand Walton is exporting locally made hi-tech in the world's developed countries like Austria.

Walton IBU's President Edward Kim said, Walton sets a vision titled 'Go Global 2030.' To make it true, we greatly emphasized on the rapid expansion of our global business. And thus, we are working on the market penetration in the Europe's 21 countries by 2021.

Walton Compressor's CEO Rabiul Alam said, "After meeting own internal demand, Walton is exporting compressor and its components to different countries of the world like Turkey, Italy, Austria, Slovakia, Iraq etc."

Mentionable, Bangladesh is the 8th compressor producing country in Asia and 15th in the world. Country's only compressor manufacturing industry was set up on 16 lakh square feet areas of land at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in Chandra, Gazipur.

















