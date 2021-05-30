Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Business

OPPO launches gaming contest thru smartphones

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The leading global smart device brand OPPO has recently kicked off a contest, through which the mobile gaming enthusiasts can spice up their game and add an extra layer of fun by guessing the answers.
In the process, they will have a chance to win OPPO F19 Pro, the best phone for PUBG, as prize as well, says a prrss release  
The campaign commenced on May 15th and will continue till June 6th, 2021. To participate, visit the following links: https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh/videos/375037647194184 or https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh/videos/300492661794585.
There are so many smartphone enthusiasts who are gaming nerds and interested in every ins and out of engaging games. This campaign, based on Facebook, is specifically meant for the gaming aficionados who can win a brand new OPPO F19 Pro simply by giving your answer on certain posts.
It is mentionable that OPPO F19 Pro is the new favorite of 6NiN3 and A1 eSports the PUBG team. Smartphone users can have the delight of using F19 Pro as well by guessing who will win this season of PMCC. To snatch away this attractive phone, you just have to do the right prediction, make it public by sharing it on Facebook and tag at least five of your Facebook friends. One lucky winner after the screening will get F19 Pro.
OPPO F19 Pro is a mid-range killer phone with new crystal silver design with Reno glow effect, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, Game Focus Mode, Dual-View Video and AI Color Portrait Video. PUBG gamers have expressed delight over their experience of using OPPO F19 Pro and shared that with this phone, game lovers can enjoy seamless gaming experience. Owing to a fusion of hardware performance and software capability, F19 Pro offers immersive gaming without any kind of distractions.  This will be a wise decision to buy oppo f19 pro who is game enthusiastic.


