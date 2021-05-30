Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Business

Ireland to reopen pubs and planes in coming weeks

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBLIN, May 29: Ireland will lift restrictions on pubs, restaurants and international travel throughout June and July, the government said Friday as it detailed plans to end the Republic's last major pandemic curbs.
"Our direction of travel is clear and is very positive," prime minister Micheal Martin said in a televised national address, pointing to "significant progress" in Ireland's coronavirus vaccination programme.
Pubs, bars and restaurants are due to reopen outdoor service from June 7 and can host customers indoors from July 5, Martin said.
Gyms, cinemas and theatres are also set to open on June 7, when restrictions on public events will start to loosen with larger crowds allowed to gather.
International travel curbs are due to be lifted starting July 19, when Ireland will implement the European Union's new Covid-19 digital certificate.
Ireland has suffered around 5,000 deaths in the pandemic but Martin said "the sense of hope, excitement, and relief is palpable".
"After the trauma of the last 15 months we are finally taking definite steps towards enjoying normal times with friends and loved ones again."
Last year Ireland negotiated two waves of Covid-19 with relatively low figures for deaths and infections. But after relaxing restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, it was hit by a third wave.
At one point in early January, Ireland had the world's highest per capita infection rates, according to Oxford University data.
The government ordered a lockdown before the start of the New Year and restrictions have only begun to be slowly lifted over the past three months.
Martin warned that "continued progress is not inevitable", as neighbouring Britain grapples with rising infections from a coronavirus variant that first emerged in India.
"As we watch what is happening across the globe, we of course know that we must remain vigilant against this terrible virus," he said.    -AFP


