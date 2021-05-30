Video
Home Business

Biman resumes flights to Saudi Arabia after 9 days

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Business Correspondent

After nine days of suspension, Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Saturday resumed flights to Saudi Arabia in line with the new travel advisory issued by the Gulf country.
The first flight left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Dammam, Saudi Arabia at 3:30pm, the second flight to Jeddah at 6:15pm and the third flight to Riyadh is scheduled to leave at 3:20am on Sunday (today).
Biman officials said the Bangladesh national airliner was assisting Saudi-bound migrant workers, who are yet to be vaccinated, in booking hotels for their stay during seven-day institutional quarantine.
According to the new travel advisory of the Saudi government that came into effect from May 20, Bangladeshi expatriate workers will have to complete their hotel booking through a specific website for institutional quarantine. The Saudi-bound Bangladeshis will have to confirm their hotel booking at least 72 hours before departure.
There is no quarantine needs for non-residents and first-time visitors who have completed 14 days since receiving all doses of the vaccination and can provide a certificate or proof in accordance with the requirements set by the Ministry of Health
Residence/Iqama holders whose status shows (immune) in (Tawaklna) application after completing their vaccinations in KSA will also need no quarantine.
On May 19, Biman had primarily suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia for five days starting from May 20.
Biman later extended the suspension period for four more days as it failed to complete necessary measures to comply with the travel advisory, sources at Biman said.


