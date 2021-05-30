Maruti to boost production of oxygen generators

NEW DELHI, May 29: Maruti said it is enhancing production of oxygen generators by small-scale units to meet demand amid the second wave of the pandemic, having already increased output levels by more than 10 times.

The company has also pitched medium- and big-sized hospitals to install oxygen PSA (pressure swing adsorption) generators.

"We have, in less than a month, increased output levels by more than 10 times," Maruti chairman R C Bhargava said.

The auto major has already come up with four oxygen PSA generator plants at three government hospitals in Haryana, which were virtually inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal on Friday.

MSI has roped in its supplier partners JBML, SKH Metals and Motherson to help scale up the manufacturing activity of PSA manufacturers Airox Nigen, Sam Gases and Gaskon.














