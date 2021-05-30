Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Business

BD rapidly developing, high potential market: Japanese firm

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298

BD rapidly developing, high potential market: Japanese firm

BD rapidly developing, high potential market: Japanese firm

Japanese business group Marubeni Corporation has assessed Bangladesh as one of the most rapidly developing, high potential and attractive market.
For this, the firm said that they are focusing on high quality eco-friendly and sustainable infrastructure development in Bangladesh.
In line with this, the Japanese firm recently joined hand with Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Limited (EGCB) to develop100 MW solar PV power plant in Feni located in Bangladesh's Chittagong region.
Talking to BSS, Country Head of Marubeni Bangladesh Hikari Kawai said Marubeni has been doing business in Bangladesh from 1950s and since the beginning the firm has been doing business here to contribute to the proper development of Bangladesh.
"Under this motto, we currently focus on high quality, eco-friendly and sustainable Infrastructure development, value adding to garment and textile industry and growth of ICT industry," he added.
He informed that recently, they signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EGCB for 100MW solar power project in Feni and this project is a typical case of their focusing business.
Hikari Kawai also informed that Marubeni Corporation is engaging in trade and investment business globally.
"Judging from the information gathered from our global network, we assess that Bangladesh is one of the most rapidly developing, high potential and attractive markets," he added.
Of course, he said, they know there are several concerns and issues such as COVID, time-consuming and costly export and import procedure, complicated rules and regulations.
However, he said, Marubeni assessed that the potentiality and attractiveness well exceed the concerns and issues.
He said high potentiality of growth, huge opportunities arising from the graduation from the least developed countries (LDCs) and remarkable relation between Bangladesh and Japan since the independence are the main reasons for investing in the country.
In order to run and expand the business here, he said, they need collaborations and supports from various companies outside Bangladesh.
"For obtaining positive and strong supports from them, the provision of detailed and transparent information is the most important," he added.
Therefore, he said, detailed and transparent information disclosure needs to be improved the most.
He appreciated Bangladesh government's strong efforts for security after the attack of Holey Artisan.
"Fortunately, we have not faced any severe problem since the attack. However, we have still in mind this tragedy, thus we need to remain careful and we eagerly request continuous support from Bangladesh side," he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rolls-Royce drives up car luxury with Boat Tail
Flydubai adds new destinations
US-Bangla Airlines increase flights on domestic routes
G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform
Biden budget shifts funds from corporate taxes to social programmes
Islami Bank Securities holds AGM
Arla Foods BD gets global food safety standard certification
French budget deficit 47b euros higher in 2021


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft