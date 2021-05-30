Bridge to link Ctg port with Mizoram city on cards



Representational image

The bridge when constructed will help hassle-free movement of goods and services between Mizoram and other Indian states and use of Chittagong ports by Indian overseas traders.

The Thega River is located on the border line between Rangamati in Chittagong Hill Tracts and Mizoram state, India. It originates from Myanmar and flows northwards and exits into the Karnaphuli River.

The cross-border transport systems that Bangladesh is developing with India is an important step due to the important role such an initiative may play in regional trade, reports Construction Week online, a news portal of construction firms.

According to a letter from the Indian Foreign Ministry, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has already sent the Foreign Ministry a No Objection Certificate regarding the proposal on the border bridge.

The bridge will have 15 spans with each span will be 40m long and one span is 60m, so the total length of the bridge will be 660 meters. However, roads to connect to the bridge needed to be developed, as the project area is currently surrounded by hills.

The initial plan is to connect the bridge to the border road project being implemented by RHD in the hill tract districts. The border road will be integrated with the Rangamati-Rajosthali-Bilaichori road, which is connected to the Rangamati-Chittagong regional highway.











Bangladesh and India have planned to build a 660m-long bridge over the Thega River in Rangamati district access to Chittagong seaport in Bangladesh with Lunglei city in the Indian state of Mizoram.The bridge when constructed will help hassle-free movement of goods and services between Mizoram and other Indian states and use of Chittagong ports by Indian overseas traders.The Thega River is located on the border line between Rangamati in Chittagong Hill Tracts and Mizoram state, India. It originates from Myanmar and flows northwards and exits into the Karnaphuli River.The cross-border transport systems that Bangladesh is developing with India is an important step due to the important role such an initiative may play in regional trade, reports Construction Week online, a news portal of construction firms.According to a letter from the Indian Foreign Ministry, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has already sent the Foreign Ministry a No Objection Certificate regarding the proposal on the border bridge.The bridge will have 15 spans with each span will be 40m long and one span is 60m, so the total length of the bridge will be 660 meters. However, roads to connect to the bridge needed to be developed, as the project area is currently surrounded by hills.The initial plan is to connect the bridge to the border road project being implemented by RHD in the hill tract districts. The border road will be integrated with the Rangamati-Rajosthali-Bilaichori road, which is connected to the Rangamati-Chittagong regional highway.