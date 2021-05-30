50th national budget should be a relief to C-19 fallout: Economists

Bangladesh's 50th national budget for the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22) is going to be placed before parliament on Thursday against the budget of the outgoing fiscal year in which most of the projections of the budget could not be achieved fully mostly due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had projected a growth rate of 7.4 per cent for FY21 which was a highly ambitious projection in prolonged pandemic that slowed economic activities but there were initiatives to overcome the growth with different policy supports as well as Covid friendly budget by the government.

In the upcoming budget a lot of changes are likely to take place and also there will efforts to implement the budget for the outgoing financial year, economists said while talking with The Daily Observer.

Moazzem Hossain, a CPD senior research fellow said as per available data for the first six months of FY21 reveal subdued performance as regards several key economic indicators. For example, during the first six months (July- December) of FY21, both revenue mobilisation and public expenditure have shown lower uptake compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

He said the growth in revenue collection was significantly lower. Given the track record, it is unlikely that the target will be fulfilled in FY21.

Clearly, a major reason for the large gap in revenue collection is because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but more importantly, this also points to the need to address some of the underlying weaknesses in institutional structure, which needs to be strengthened through urgent reforms in the coming budget.

As per macro- economic angle public expenditure did not happen as per size of the economy, the agriculture sector remained resilient during the pandemic which is good. However, the external sector has shown a mixed performance in the first three quarters of FY21.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, exports had experienced a drastic fall due to demand collapse and, more particularly, the cancellation of readymade garments (RMG) orders by the global brands and buyers, he said.

Remittance inflow on the other hand, has shown robust growth. Due to higher remittance flow, the balance of payment situation improved significantly during July-December of FY21 compared to the same period of FY20, he said and added in the above context, there is a need for sustained efforts to stimulate the economy through appropriate policy measures.

The national budget for the upcoming FY22 will have to be designed in such a way that budgetary measures should not only address the immediate needs but also help a sustainable recovery of the economy from the pandemic.















