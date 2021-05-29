Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Delhi declares black fungus an epidemic

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

NEW DELHI, May 28: The Delhi government declared black fungus or mucormycosis an epidemic following the increase of patients. Delhi government declared mucormycosis an epidemic and made it mandatory for all health care institutions in the city to report suspected and confirmed cases of the infection to them, amid a sharp spike in incidences of the fungal infection over the past few weeks as a complication among patients with Covid-19.
The move comes a week
after the Centre urged all states to categorise the infection as a notifiable disease after an increase in cases following the second wave of Covid-19 in April.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said over 620 patients are being treated for mucormycosis, known commonly as black fungus, in city hospitals, and flagged a severe shortage of Amphotericin-B, the only last-line drug used to treat the fungal infection.
Instances of black fungus are extremely rare, and major hospitals in the Capital like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital see between six and 15 cases of the infection in an entire year, usually.
The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations 2021, which will remain in force for a year, forbid any organisation from "spreading information or material" or using "print or electronic or any other form of media for mucormycosis" without prior permission from the health department.
Indian authorities Friday announced a tentative easing of the lockdown in the capital New Delhi as coronavirus infections fall in major cities after weeks of restrictions. Rural areas of the country are now seeing the brunt of a surge in cases that has overwhelmed the health care system and killed at least 160,000 people since the start of March.
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister, said that from Monday construction work and factories can resume, "keeping the poorest section of our society, the labourers and daily wage workers, in mind".  "We are starting the process of reopening very, very slowly. We will reassess it after a week based on experts and people's opinions," he said.
Daily infections reported across India have more than halved from more than 400,000 earlier this month, according to official statistics. Deaths per day have also fallen but by much less, with 3,660 reported on Friday in the previous 24 hours. This is widely seen as a major underestimate.
Delhi reported Friday about 1,100 new infections, down from about 25,000 daily cases when the lockdown was announced six weeks earlier. Even as he announced reopening from Monday, Kejriwal urged people of Delhi to "not step out of your homes unnecessarily".   "This is a very sensitive time and we have to function with full responsibility so that we can together save our Delhi and our country," he said.
The devastating surge was blamed on new virus variants and the government having allowed most activity to return to normal including mass religious and political gatherings. Coronavirus patients died in droves outside hospitals or at home because of a lack of beds, medical oxygen and drugs, prompting a flood of desperate pleas on social media.
Since mid-April thousands of Covid-19 patients have also contracted the often deadly and usually very rare infection mucormycosis, or "black fungus". Many other parts of India including the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are now also considering easing restrictions on activity.
India's vaccination programme meanwhile is making only slow progress due to shortages, confusion and squabbling between the central government and state authorities. So far about 160 million people, equivalent to only 12.5 percent of the Indian population, have received one dose, and 45 million, or 3.4 percent, two shots.
India's information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the vaccination process would be completed by the end of the year. "Last week, the health ministry gave details in their press conference. They said that about 216 crore (2.16 billion) vaccine doses will be available by December. 108 crore (1.08 billion) people will be vaccinated," the minister said.
"They (the health ministry) also shared a breakdown of vaccines that will be available -- both locally manufactured and those that will come from outside," Javadekar added.  The crisis has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi under severe pressure, with critics accusing his government of being more focused on deflecting criticism than the pandemic.
"I would request him (Modi) to stop worrying about his image and start worrying about the problem in front of him," Rahul Gandhi from the main opposition Congress party said Friday. "Which is now killing people and will probably end up killing millions of people."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s lowest Covid spike in weeks, South Asia records 30m cases
Shasthya Shurakkha Forum organizes a display of posters and photographs
Delhi declares black fungus an epidemic
Britain's new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China
Khaleda suffering from fever
BNP for a budget to save life, control corona pandemic
Thurst on low-cost sanitary pads
Ansar Al Islam man held in city


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft