Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:10 AM
Khaleda suffering from fever

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been suffering from fever, party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.
"She (Khaleda) has been suffering from fever from Thursday night. Doctors are looking into the cause of the sudden fever," Fakhrul said.
Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, the BNP secretary general also said the party chief has been receiving medicine to recover from the fever alongside other diseases.
Fakhrul said the medical board formed by the hospital will assess her condition. He, however, said the former prime minister's overall health condition is fine as different parameters of her health are in good shape.
The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 11, was admitted to Evercare Hospital n the capital on April 27 for a thorough checkup. She was shifted to the CCU with shortness of breath on May 3.
On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the hospital.
She tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, but the BNP chief has been suffering from post-Covid complications.
The BNP chairperson's family submitted an application to the government on May 6, seeking permission to send her abroad for treatment but it was turned down as a convicted person cannot avail of such a scope.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda from jail for six months through an executive order, suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.


