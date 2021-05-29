BNP for a budget to save life, control corona pandemic

BNP wants a budget that will save human lives and control coronavirus pandemic, said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this at a press conference where he presented 24-point proposal ahead of the next national budget for 2021-22 at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Friday.

"The nation is going through a catastrophic period. It is uncertain how long this disaster will last. There is no way to recover the economy without preventing coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Top economists are saying that this year's budget must be special budget for pandemic time rather than conventional one. Its main objective will be to ensure public health care and alleviate suffering of the people, he said.

The budget can be formulated in the light of a three-year plan to revive the economy by returning from the conventional budget system due to the abnormal contraction of the economy.

Complaining that the government has failed miserably to take appropriate measures to keep the economy afloat during the corona crisis, the BNP leader said, "The present fascist Awami government has to bear the responsibility for this socio-political and economic failure."

He said, "In order to give legitimacy to corruption, provision has been made in this year's budget to clear black money. People want to know who own so much black money during the corona period."

BNP leader also commented that such a large budget is nothing but a joke, he said.

Demanding an allocation of 5 percent of GDP for education and agriculture sectors, Mirza Fakhrul said "Health sector should be included in the top list of the budget."

Allocations in the education sector need to be increased with the aim of preventing students from dropping out, providing scholarships, expanding technology, providing financial assistance to damaged educational institutions, research and infrastructure development and expansion of higher education, added Mirza Fakhrul.

The BNP General Secretary proposed to provide a three-month incentive of Tk 15,000 from the state fund to the daily earning people to bring the poor under the protection assistance package.

He also highlighted the picture of mismanagement in the banking sector and said, "The country and the economy must be freed from the clutches of debt defaulters. Discipline must be restored in the banking system." "At present, strict action is being taken against the defaulters but they are being given huge loan again. In other words, loan defaulters and bank owners are being given unethical opportunities."

"We need to focus on local communities, the grassroots and the middle class to ensure decentralization of development," he said.







