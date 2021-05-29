Video
Thurst on low-cost sanitary pads

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at an online discussion put emphasize on low-cost sanitary pad to ensure that it is within the reach of people's buying capacity.
They made this advice at the discussion titled 'Women's Health and Social Thought' on the occasion of 'International Menstrual Hygiene Day'.
The online discussion was jointly organized by Sahasi Kanya and Duranta Foundation on Friday (May 28) at 11am.
Dr Sahla Mahzabin, Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, Dr Sirajul Islam Khan Medical College and SRHR Author, Nuzhat Jahan Khan, Red Orange Media and Communication were the guests at the discussion.
Dr Sahla Mahzabin at the discussion expressed her solidarity with the theme of International Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021 'more action and investment in menstrual
hygiene and health now'.
She attached importance to proper disinfection of sanitary pads.
Nuzhat Jahan Khan spoke about the gender inequality of women in society. She criticized insufficiency of sanitary pads in school and college.
She urged young entrepreneurs to introduce affordable, low-cost sanitary pads to ensure health hygiene.
In the end, the moderator and guests concluded the discussion by expressing their hope to build a society free from superstitions in people from all walks of life and build safer society.







