Ansar Al Islam man held in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a suspected member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from the capital's New Market on Thursday night.

The arrestee is Md Mujahid, 23. He hails from Bhola district.

A special team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in New

Way Service Station area at 25 Mirpur Road under New Market Police Station at 9:05pm and arrested Mujahid, said a press release on Friday.

The elite force claimed that Mujahid is an active member of Ansar Al Islam and was going to participate in a meeting with other members of the banned outfit.

A case was filed against him with New Market Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009 (Amendment 2013).

RAB-2 has tightened its surveillance as per the information gleaned from another active member of the militant group who was arrested recently.

RAB learned that a member of Ansar Al Islam was going to join a clandestine meeting with other members of the militant group and conducted the drive and detained him.

Mujahid was trying to collect new member for the militant group using social networking sites. He used to take part in secret meetings with other members of the banned militant group, RAB said.

Examining his social networking ID, his involvement with militancy was found, RAB claimed.



