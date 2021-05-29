Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ansar Al Islam man held in city

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a suspected member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from the capital's New Market on Thursday night.
The arrestee is Md Mujahid, 23. He hails from Bhola district.
A special team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in New
Way Service Station area at 25 Mirpur Road under New Market Police Station at 9:05pm and  arrested Mujahid, said a press release on Friday.
The elite force claimed that Mujahid is an active member of Ansar Al Islam and was going to participate in a meeting with other members of the banned outfit.
A case was filed against him with New Market Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009 (Amendment 2013).
RAB-2 has tightened its surveillance as per the information gleaned from another active member of the militant group who was arrested recently.
RAB learned that a member of Ansar Al Islam was going to join a clandestine meeting with other members of the militant group and conducted the drive and detained him.
Mujahid was trying to collect new member for the militant group using social networking sites. He used to take part in secret meetings with other members of the banned militant group, RAB said.
Examining his social networking ID, his involvement with militancy was found, RAB claimed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s lowest Covid spike in weeks, South Asia records 30m cases
Shasthya Shurakkha Forum organizes a display of posters and photographs
Delhi declares black fungus an epidemic
Britain's new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China
Khaleda suffering from fever
BNP for a budget to save life, control corona pandemic
Thurst on low-cost sanitary pads
Ansar Al Islam man held in city


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft