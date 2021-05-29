31 C-19 deaths, 1,358 infections in 24 hrs

The country saw 31 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With them, the total number of deaths so far reached 12,511 and death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

At least 1,358 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 7,96,343, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 9.30 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.49 per cent.

A total of 14,606 samples were tested at 497 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Friday).

At least 1,064 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,36,221 and the recovery rate at 92.45 per cent.

Among the deceased, 18 were men, and 13 were women. Of them, 30 died at hospitals while one at home. Ten each of the deceased were in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, six in Khulna, two each in Rajshahi and Rangpur, and one was in Sylhet Division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,037 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,474 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,526,760 lives and infected 169,691,813 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 151,423,036 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





