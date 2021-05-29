12 lakh mobile internet users vanished in April

Twelve lakh mobile internet users vanished towards the end of April while the number of total active mobile subscribers dropped to 17.41 crore, which was 17.46 crore in the previous month

The second phase of the

nationwide lockdown enforced from April 5 has taken a heavy toll on the mobile and internet subscriber base of the country's telecommunication operators.

The number of mobile internet users dropped to 11.54 crore in April from 11.61 crore in the previous month.

However, the number of broadband and fixed internet users has remained unchanged.

Of the four mobile operators in the country, the second-largest mobile operator Robi Axiata Ltd lost the highest 2.9 lakh mobile users in April while state-owned Teletalk registered 60,000 new users.

In a statement, Robi Axiata Ltd said, "It is very obvious that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse impact on our business in April. As a result, both our subscriber base and revenue have been impacted."

Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator, sustained the second highest - 2.4 lakh subscribers - loss during the time.

The third-largest operator, Banglalink, saw a drop of only 0.6 lakh users in April. No other operators, including Grameenphone, responded as they were asked for their comments.







