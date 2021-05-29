Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

12 lakh mobile internet users vanished in April

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Twelve lakh mobile internet users vanished towards the end of April while the number of total active mobile subscribers dropped to 17.41 crore, which was 17.46 crore in the previous month
The second phase of the
nationwide lockdown enforced from April 5 has taken a heavy toll on the mobile and internet subscriber base of the country's telecommunication operators.
The number of mobile internet users dropped to 11.54 crore in April from 11.61 crore in the previous month.
However, the number of broadband and fixed internet users has remained unchanged.
Of the four mobile operators in the country, the second-largest mobile operator Robi Axiata Ltd  lost the highest 2.9 lakh mobile users in April while state-owned Teletalk registered 60,000 new users.
In a statement, Robi Axiata Ltd said, "It is very obvious that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse impact on our business in April. As a result, both our subscriber base and revenue have been impacted."
Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator, sustained the second highest - 2.4 lakh subscribers - loss during the time.
The third-largest operator, Banglalink, saw a drop of only 0.6 lakh users in April. No other operators, including Grameenphone, responded as they were asked for their comments.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s lowest Covid spike in weeks, South Asia records 30m cases
Shasthya Shurakkha Forum organizes a display of posters and photographs
Delhi declares black fungus an epidemic
Britain's new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China
Khaleda suffering from fever
BNP for a budget to save life, control corona pandemic
Thurst on low-cost sanitary pads
Ansar Al Islam man held in city


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft