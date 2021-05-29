Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UGC allows universities to hold in-person exams

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed the public universities to hold the honours and master's final exams in person or online after more than a year of shutdown due to the pandemic.
The authorities issued a letter on Friday asking the public universities to take necessary measures to hold online and in-person exams following the approval from the academic council of each university.
The universities have also been asked to follow guidelines issued by the UGC on December 22. The notice also asks the universities to prioritise students studying in the final semester. All dormitories must remain closed.
Earlier, the UGC ordered the public universities on May 6 to hold the honours and master's final exams online.
"A university can also hold in-person examinations adhering to the health rules to avoid session logjam, if deemed necessary," UGC official Sazzad Hossian said.
The government in March announced that the universities would be allowed to reopen on May 24. The universities were told at the time that they would continue online classes until then, but cannot hold exams.
A second wave of coronavirus infections, however, put on hold the plan to resume in-person classes and exams.
The grim reality has thrown into uncertainty the future of hundreds of thousands of students of 49 public universities who could not take final exams of two semesters.
Education Minister Dipu Moni hopes that all secondary and higher secondary schools will reopen on June 13 if the Covid-19 situation across the country improves.
But the ministry has not yet decided to reopen universities as the government has a plan to vaccinate students from all residential public universities in Bangladesh.    
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s lowest Covid spike in weeks, South Asia records 30m cases
Shasthya Shurakkha Forum organizes a display of posters and photographs
Delhi declares black fungus an epidemic
Britain's new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China
Khaleda suffering from fever
BNP for a budget to save life, control corona pandemic
Thurst on low-cost sanitary pads
Ansar Al Islam man held in city


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft