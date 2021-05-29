Two more accused confess

Two more accused in Pallabi Shahin Uddin murder case on Friday confessed to their involvement in the gruesome killing and gave statement under Section 164.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy recorded the confessional statements of Iqbal and Sharif as police produced the duo along another accused Titu on expiry of their remand in the case.

After recording their statements, the court sent the accused to jail.

On May 23, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal placed the trio on a four-day remand each.

Shahin Uddin was hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16 in front of his son. His mother Aklima Begum filed a murder case with Pallabi Police Station on May 17.