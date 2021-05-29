Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Pallabi Murder

Two more accused confess

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Two more accused in Pallabi Shahin Uddin murder case on Friday confessed to their involvement in the gruesome killing and gave statement under Section 164.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy recorded the confessional statements of Iqbal and Sharif as police produced the duo along another accused Titu on expiry of their remand in the case.
After recording their statements, the court sent the accused to jail.
On May 23, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal placed the trio on a four-day remand each.
Shahin Uddin was hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16 in front of his son. His mother Aklima Begum filed a murder case with Pallabi Police Station on May 17.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more accused confess
88pc shops still remain out of VAT: Survey
Ctg madrasa teacher held
15pc surcharge on holding tax to be exempted: DNCC Mayor
India Covid cases on rise across South Asia
Taslima Nasrin contracts C-19
Facebook and UN women conduct online safety workshop
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft