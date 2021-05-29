Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

88pc shops still remain out of VAT: Survey

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Some 88 percent of shops still remain out of the Value Added Tax (VAT) net, according to a recent survey conducted by the VAT Intelligence and Investigation Directorate.
Out of 1,024 shops at eight markets in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Savar, 904 shops don't pay VAT as per the study findings.
Three teams of the VAT Intelligence completed the survey on Thursday, said a release on Friday. Among the 1024 shops, the number of VAT registered shops is only 120. Of the VAT registered shops, only 45 ones pay above Tk 5,000 as VAT, while the remaining 75 shops pay less than Tk 5,000.
But the survey teams got evidence that evethe payments of theshoppers who deposit VAT mismatched with their operation costs and profit of the shops.
In some cases, the shoppers collected VAT from buyers but didn't pay to the government fund properly.
The eight markets are Mark Tower, Somobay New Market, Sayeem Plaza, Al Hakim (Popular) Centre in Narayanganj; City Centre in Savar; and Tropical Alauddin Tower and RK Shopping Complex at Uttara and Suvastu Nazar Valley at Badda in Dhaka.
But 500 shops at Suvastu Nazar Valley were mandatorily registered on Thursday.
Deputy Director of the Intelligence Tanvir Ahmed led the survey in Narayanganj, while it's Assistant Director Munwar Mursalin in Dhaka and assistant director Malekin Nasir Akand in Savar. A total of 42 intelligence officials took part in this work. According to the survey report, shoppers outside Dhaka are more reluctant to pay VAT and less interested to follow the VAT laws. Conducting another survey in two AC markets-Index Plaza and Jaman Shopping Complex-in Narsingdi on May 25 last, it found that all the 237 shops in the two markets don't pay VAT.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more accused confess
88pc shops still remain out of VAT: Survey
Ctg madrasa teacher held
15pc surcharge on holding tax to be exempted: DNCC Mayor
India Covid cases on rise across South Asia
Taslima Nasrin contracts C-19
Facebook and UN women conduct online safety workshop
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft