Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:08 AM
Sexually Assaulting

Ctg madrasa teacher held

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: Police arrested a madrasa teacher Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in Ali Nagar area under Pahartoli Police Station in Chattogram.
The arrestee was identified as Ajijur Rahman Ajij.
Pahartoli Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Hasan Imam said Ajij has confessed to his crimes before a court on Thursday.
According to police, the two victims aged 10 and 11 years were students of Abdul Ali Nagar Darus Sunnah Al Islamia Madrasa where Ajij was a teacher of the Hifz section.    -UNB


