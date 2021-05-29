Garo man trampled to death by elephant

SHERPUR, May 28: A 48-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Panihata Mission area of Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila in the small hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Opu Marak,who belonged to the indigenous Garo community. According to eye-witnesses, a herd of 20-25 wild elephants came down the hills of the neighbouring Indian state of Meghalaya and barged into the fields of local farmers around 12.15 am.

The farmers were guarding their fields in view of the harvest season. And while chasing away the elephants, Opu was trampled to death by one of them, said the locals.

Nalitabari police station's Officer-in-Charge Bachir Ahmed Badal said that a team of cops police has been sent to the spot. -UNB