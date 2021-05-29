Health Minister’s mother laid to rest

MANIKGANJ, May 28: Fouzia Maleque, the mother of Health Minister Zahid Maleque, was laid to rest at their family graveyard in Manikganj Sadar upazila's Garpara.

She was laid next to her husband Colonel Abdul Malek on Friday.

Fouzia Maleque breathed her last at the capital's AZM Hospital on Thursday evening.

The 84-year-old tested Covid-19 positive five months ago. Although the health minister's mother had recovered from Covid-19 infection, she was suffering from old age complications and asthma.

Born in Manikganj Sadar Upazila, Fouzia Maleque served as the director of different business houses such as Bangladesh Thai Aluminum, Rahat Real Estate and Construction, and Pristine Colour. She was also the founder director of Sunlife Insurance Company. -UNB







