Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 28: A Freedom Fighter was beaten to death over land feud in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila on Friday afternoon.

The victim is Mohammad Shahjahan, 65.

According to his nephew Sohel Mostafa, the incident occurred at around 11:30am at the upazila's Osmanpur area.

Shahjahan went to visit the disputed land with some of his family members when they came under attack.

Shahjahan was taken to Jorarganj Hospital from where the doctors sent him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

He died at around 2:30pm while being taken to CMCH.

Jorarganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Helal Uddin said they were on their way to Osmanpur. -UNB









